Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.