Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

