Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.39

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.39 ($36.93) and traded as high as €31.86 ($37.48). Accor shares last traded at €31.08 ($36.56), with a volume of 512,414 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.39.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

