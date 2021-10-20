Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Shares Purchased by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the quarter. Acutus Medical comprises approximately 3.8% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,873. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $34.35.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. Research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

