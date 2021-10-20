ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 38,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 876,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Specifically, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $121,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,875 shares of company stock worth $8,566,708.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,071,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,318,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

