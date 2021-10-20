Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $37.07. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.62. Research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

