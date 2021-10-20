Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.66.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

