Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $536,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $633.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $301.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

