Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $633.39. 36,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $628.22 and its 200 day moving average is $574.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

