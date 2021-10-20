Adshares Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $184,459.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,637,813 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

