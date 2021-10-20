Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Quilter Plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

