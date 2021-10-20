AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.