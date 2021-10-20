Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $825,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SMBC opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

