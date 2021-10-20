Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $66,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PNR stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

