Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 199,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after buying an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

