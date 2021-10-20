Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.34 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

