Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $306.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.