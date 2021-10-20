Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 116,715 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 97.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,715 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $768,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

