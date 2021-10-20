Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $592,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

