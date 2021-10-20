Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $31.37 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.