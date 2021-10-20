AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Shares Bought by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

IMPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.