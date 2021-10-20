Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 3,740 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $587.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

