Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Up 30.7% in September

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 849,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

