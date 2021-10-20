AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,902,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

