Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 682,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

