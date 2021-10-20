AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.73

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 103,829 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.