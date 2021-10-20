Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $22.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

