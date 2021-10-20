Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $21.18

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $21.89. Agiliti shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 652 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGTI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

