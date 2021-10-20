agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $23.57

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $24.22. agilon health shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 6,805 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,579,000. Finally, Northwestern University bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

