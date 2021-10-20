Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 10,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,376,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

