AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,722. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$918.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.6822649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

