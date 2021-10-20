Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 714.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

