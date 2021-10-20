Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135 in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.