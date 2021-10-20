Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

