Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NYSE CNC traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 81,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,506. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

