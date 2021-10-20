Alamar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Square comprises 3.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.53. 136,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,809. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.27, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.18. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.31.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

