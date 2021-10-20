Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,473,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $508.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,729. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $516.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

