Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $9.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,434.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.