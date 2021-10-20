Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

