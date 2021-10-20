Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $35.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

