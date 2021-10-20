Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $30.05. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 27,460 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $332,313,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $13,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

