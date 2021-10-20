Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 5.5%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 4,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 190,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

