Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 917,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.