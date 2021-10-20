Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.79. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.