Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.79. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

