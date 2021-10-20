Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Alithya Group Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.