All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0082

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

