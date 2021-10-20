AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AB opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

