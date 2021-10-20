Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

