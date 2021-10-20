Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $130.93 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $130,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,070,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,770,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.78.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $518.69 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

