Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $79 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $78,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.